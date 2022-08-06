Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 65,023 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,023 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $72,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $387.93 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.01 and its 200 day moving average is $394.11.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

