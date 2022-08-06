Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,247 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Bath & Body Works worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,088,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

