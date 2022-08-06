Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,659 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

NYSE:BXP opened at $86.59 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

