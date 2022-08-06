LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $222.06 and last traded at $220.57, with a volume of 13677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.06.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,046,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,468,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average of $184.85.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

