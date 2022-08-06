LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

