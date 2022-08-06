Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at 20.56, but opened at 18.06. Lucid Group shares last traded at 18.84, with a volume of 633,253 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,981,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after buying an additional 684,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,419,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is 18.71 and its 200-day moving average is 22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

