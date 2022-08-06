Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZR. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 780,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,385,000 after purchasing an additional 304,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after buying an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after buying an additional 78,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

