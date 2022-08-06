Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

