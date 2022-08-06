Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAC stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VAC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

