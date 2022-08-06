Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 168,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Marten Transport by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.93. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

