Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Masonite International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

