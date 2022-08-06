Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MATX opened at $82.99 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $125.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

