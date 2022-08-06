Matthew Briers Sells 32,242 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Briers sold 32,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($5.65), for a total value of £148,635.62 ($182,129.18).

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 463.20 ($5.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 368.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 446.69. Wise plc has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15,616.67.

WISE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.25) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.84) to GBX 410 ($5.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

