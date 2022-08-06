Michael D. Devlin Sells 60,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,763,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

