Michael Willome Acquires 70,000 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Michael Willome acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($162,112.49).

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.31) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.24. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($6.99). The firm has a market cap of £879.53 million and a P/E ratio of 392.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 275 ($3.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 445.50 ($5.46).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

