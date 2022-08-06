Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $282.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

