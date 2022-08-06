Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $282.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

