MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $372.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $453.00 to $372.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

MSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $319.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $327.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.