MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

