Mizuho Cuts Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $27.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

CERE opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

