Mizuho Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $132.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $148.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.03.

Global Payments stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $179.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

