Mizuho Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $80.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNG. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

