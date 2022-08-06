Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $36.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 93.03% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.