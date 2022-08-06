Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.70.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.63. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

