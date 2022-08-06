Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

