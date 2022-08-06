Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.42, but opened at $44.07. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nevro shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 5,464 shares changing hands.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

