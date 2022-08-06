Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.42, but opened at $44.07. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nevro shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 5,464 shares changing hands.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Get Nevro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro Stock Up 3.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.