New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,349 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.45. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

