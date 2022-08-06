New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 73.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 306.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,109.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 303,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 278,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

