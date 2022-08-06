New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $482.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.06. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

