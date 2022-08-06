NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.60

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 171467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.80 ($1.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.59) price objective on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 688.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.78.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

