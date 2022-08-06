Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.48. Nikon shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 1,922 shares traded.

Nikon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikon Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

