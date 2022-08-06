Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIO by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,022,000 after buying an additional 2,083,903 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIO by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after buying an additional 1,345,561 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NYSE:NIO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

