Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $263.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $231.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.80. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 144.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 67.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 31.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

