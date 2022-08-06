NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$367,930.20 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$367,930.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,167,233.64.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total value of C$364,804.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$652,734.50.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NVA opened at C$10.49 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. Cormark lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

