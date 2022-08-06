Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.97 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 2.75 and a twelve month high of 19.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

