Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Aug 6th, 2022

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 11.19.

Oatly Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.97 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 2.75 and a twelve month high of 19.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

