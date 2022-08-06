Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 11.19.

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY stock opened at 3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oatly Group by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

