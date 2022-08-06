Oleg Shchegolev Sells 35,942 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,108,611 shares in the company, valued at $26,863,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $349,835.20.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -261.40 and a beta of 0.85. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Semrush by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after buying an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semrush by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 828,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at $14,837,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Semrush during the first quarter valued at $5,416,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the first quarter valued at $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.