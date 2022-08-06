ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

