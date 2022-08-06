ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.23.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.