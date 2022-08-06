ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $81.00 at Cowen

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.23.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.