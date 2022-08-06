ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $81.00 at Cowen

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

