OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of OneMain worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $184,472 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point lowered their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

