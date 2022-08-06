Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Onto Innovation by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.