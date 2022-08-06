Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

EXEL opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

