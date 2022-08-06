Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Compass from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

COMP opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.15. Compass has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

In related news, Director Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

