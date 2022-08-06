Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Frontdoor in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.