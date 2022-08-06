Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

