Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.24% from the company’s previous close.

POU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.80.

POU opened at C$27.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.21.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 5.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,165. In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total transaction of C$278,665.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,319 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,165.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

