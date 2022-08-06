Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

MD opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 78.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

