Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $6,852,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pentair by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Pentair by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

