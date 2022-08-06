PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $202.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PKI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.5 %

PKI opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

